ASE Education Foundation Names 2023 Instructor of the Year

Scott Fisler, an ASE Certified automotive instructor from St. Francis, Wisconsin, was recently honored as the Byrl Shoemaker/ASE Education Foundation Instructor of the Year.

“ASE has honored extraordinary industry professionals from across the nation for more than 40 years,” said Mike Coley, president, ASE Education Foundation. “This esteemed award is given by the ASE Education Foundation in memory of Byrl Shoemaker, a champion of automotive education. We are proud to recognize Scott Fisler’s commitment to excellence in providing the very best in automotive technology education to his students. This dedication is reflected in the talented professionals we recognize each year and Scott represents the best of the best.”

Fisler teaches at Milwaukee Area Technical College and is one of the outstanding ASE certified professionals recognized annually by different segments of the automotive service and repair industry. Each of these elite service professionals is presented with an industry-specific award recognizing their achievement.

The ASE annual awards spotlight top scorers on the ASE Certification tests from among the ranks of the approximately quarter million ASE Certified professionals nationwide. Coley, along with Homer Hogg, chair of the ASE Board of Directors and Tim Zilke, past president and CEO of ASE, presented the award to Fisler.

Fifty-three automotive professionals were recently recognized at the Fall ASE Board of Governors meeting held at the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa in Clearwater, Florida. Thirty-five companies from both OEM and aftermarket segments sponsored the individual technician recognition awards in the auto, truck, collision, parts, and service categories, along with awards for instructors. In addition to looking for top scores on ASE tests, award sponsors examine on-the-job excellence, community service and other factors when selecting honorees.