Your Opinions Can Help Guide Our Direction

Reader feedback will help guide the content in ShopOwner magazine, both in print and online. Your opinions are helpful!
We realize, in today’s challenging business environment, the more you know, the better equipped you are for success under the car, under the hood and under your roof.

Keeping up with the fast pace of technology while growing your business isn’t easy, and we want to help by extending our under-the-hood and under-the-car technical information as well as import nameplate coverage with a focus on high-end Euro and Asian vehicles.

We would like feedback from the readers of Underhood Service to see how you like the changes, and to see what your preferences are for content in the future. This survey should take less than five minutes to complete, your answers will remain anonymous and will only be reported in the aggregate.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is survey-image.jpg

Take our survey HERE.

At the end of the survey, you can enter for a chance to win a $100 gift card, or one of four $25 gift cards, which you can pick from a list of national retailers. If you have any questions, please contact Audience Insights Manager Bruce Kratofil at [email protected].

