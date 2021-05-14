Your CRM Program Can Improve Your Customer Relationships

You probably have a competitor in your area who has a pretty good reputation for service on par with yours. Developing a CRM program that sets your shop’s customer service above the competition will help you remain at the forefront of the customer’s mind when it comes to their own needs or when referring a friend!

Today’s consumers have many compelling options on which to spend their discretionary income. That includes where they turn for vehicle service, maintenance or repair. Whether it’s the local dealership, a national chain/franchise or another independent shop just like yours, someone is always looking to lure your best customers away.

Good news – there are simple strategies that you can employ to strengthen the relationship with your best customers and retain them.

It’s all about interaction and connection. You can connect with your customers using one of the many CRM systems available in the automotive aftermarket, or you might choose a more personal in-house system. Either way, it is important that you connect at least six to 12 times per year.

Implementation of these five CRM basics is a sure way to keep your shop growing!

Text Messaging

According to John Burkhauser of BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY, 98% of text messages are read within 15 seconds and are responded to within 90 seconds of being sent.

Think about that the next time you need a quick approval, are looking to confirm an appointment, or have a special offer to fill the empty bays.

Text messaging is the most efficient way to get in touch with your customers and most shop management systems have SMS messaging built-in.

Of course, text messaging has a variety of legal guidelines so be sure you understand them and follow the rules.

OE-Recommended Services help Schedule the Next Visit

Vehicle 30K, 60K, 90K services are a fantastic way to set up the next appointment. While the original dealer might suggest that the owner needs to bring the vehicle in to its service department to avoid voiding the warranty, the Magnuson–Moss Warranty Act actually protects consumers and allows them to choose their favorite repair shop without risking the loss of their coverage. When was the last time you went over the maintenance schedule with your customer to set up a plan to keep their car in like-new condition?