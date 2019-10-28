Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice. Partners With Melling Engine Parts For Vegas NHRA Nationals

National advocacy campaign Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice. has partnered with Melling Engine Parts for this year’s Dodge NHRA Nationals presented by Pennzoil in Las Vegas, Oct. 31 – Nov. 3. The partnership will focus on fighting for drivers nationwide to secure access to and control of their car data.

Car data access and control is an issue with implications for millions of car owners and drivers across America. Newer model cars are equipped with advanced technologies that enable real-time, wireless transmission of data related to driver behavior, GPS location and vehicle health, including maintenance and repair information. By restricting access, carmakers are monopolizing this data for their own gain — leading to greater inconvenience, greater cost and fewer options for repair and maintenance services for car owners and drivers.

The campaign caught the attention of NHRA star racer Erica Enders, who is the latest professional driver to join the growing movement for car data access and control. Enders began racing at 8 years old, and at the age of 16, became the youngest NHRA national event finalist. She currently sits in first place in the Pro Stock standings heading into the Vegas nationals.

“As a professional driver, I understand how vital it is to choose who repairs your car,” Enders said. “It’s essential we alert the nation’s drivers this right could be in jeopardy.”

Enders joins fellow NHRA stars Clay Millican and Blake Alexander in support of the campaign. Millican and Alexander recently met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. to discuss the issue and the ways it could impact drivers across the country.

“This is simple stuff,” Millican said. “If you own your car, you should own every part of it, including the data it transmits.”

Fans can signal their support for the campaign by signing a petition demanding Congress ensures a driver’s right to access and control their car data, available here: https://www.change.org/p/u-s-senate-demand-access-to-and-control-of-your-car-s-data.