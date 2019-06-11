YANG Announces June Regional Meet-Up In Philadelphia

The Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG), a community of the Auto Care Association, announced it will be hosting a Regional Meet-Up event this week in Philadelphia. The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 13 at XFINITY Live! 1100 Social. The Meet-Up will be a fun evening of drinks, food, networking and more. The event is sponsored by Icahn Automotive Group, Dorman Products and SRS Marketing.

This event is open to all YANG members, mentors and anyone currently under 40 years of age working in the automotive industry.

To RSVP, click here.