XToolUSA Introduces New Comprehensive Scan Tool

Speed and versatility are designed into this automotive diagnostic system.
The Nitro GT Scan Tool from XToolUSA is a comprehensive, OEM-level, bidirectional diagnostic platform.

Packed into its military-grade aluminum housing are the abilities to code modules and ECMs, perform relearn procedures and even program car keys. Pair it with XToolUSA’s key cutting machine, the Triton, and their full assortment of keys and remotes and immediately expand your service offerings.

It is designed to benefit all repair shops and dealerships due to its vast database of automotive makes and models. Its high-speed operating system features professional pre- and post-scan reports and a “special functions” page directly on the main menu.

For more information, visit xtoolusa.com.

