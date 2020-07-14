WVE Vehicle Electronics introduced 203 new part numbers in June for a variety of emissions and fuel injection products, sensors and switches now available for a range of light- and heavy-duty vehicle applications. In all, WVE announced 2 new emissions products, 1 fuel injection product, 153 new sensors and 47 new switches – covering more than 63.6 million vehicles.

Click Here to Read More

New part numbers are available for the following part types:

4WD Actuators

Accelerator Pedal Sensors

Accessory Power Relay

Automatic Transmission Fluid Temperature Sensors

Automatic Transmission Oil Pressure Switches

Automatic Transmission Speed Sensors

Battery Current Sensors

Brake Fluid Level Sensors

Brake Fluid Pressure Sensors

Brake Light Switches

Door Lock Actuators

Door Lock Switches

Door Mirror Switches

Door Window Switches

EGR Pressure Sensors

Engine Camshaft Position Sensors

Engine Coolant Level Sensors

Engine Coolant Temperature Sensors

Engine Crankshaft Position Sensors

Engine Cylinder Head Temperature Sensors

Engine Oil Level Sensors

Engine Oil Pressure Switches

Engine Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Solenoids

Exhaust Gas Temperature (EGT Sensors)

Fuel Injection Pressure Sensors

HVAC Blower Motor Resistors

HVAC Cut-Off Switches

HVAC Heater Core Temperature Sensors

HVAC Sun Sensors

Ignition Knock (Detonation) Sensors)

Ignition Lock Cylinders

Manifold Absolute Pressure Sensors

Mass Air Flow Sensors

Rain Sensors

Throttle Position Sensors

Washer Fluid Sensor

“The addition of these new part numbers for June further demonstrates our continued commitment to meeting the needs of our customers with a full line of professional-grade vehicle electronics and engine management products,” said Patrick Sommerfeld, vice president of sales and marketing with Wells Vehicle Electronics.