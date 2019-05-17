Women In Auto Care Now Accepting 2019 Women Of The Year Award Nominations

Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto Care Association, recently announced it is accepting nominations for the 2019 Women of the Year Awards. The Women of the Year Awards include: Auto Care Woman of the Year, Female Shop Owner of the Year and Auto Care Woman of Excellence, and highlight women who have made a significant impact in the auto care industry.

Award recipients will be honored at the Women in Auto Care press conference and reception during the 2019 Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX), taking place Nov. 5-7 in Las Vegas.

Auto Care Woman of the Year –This lifetime achievement award is presented annually to a woman who is a leader, mentor and role model who has made significant and outstanding contributions throughout her career to the auto care industry.

Female Shop Owner of the Year – This award is presented annually to an outstanding female shop owner who demonstrates role model behaviors, leadership and commitment to the advancement of women.

Auto Care Woman of Excellence – This award is presented annually to a Women in Auto Care member who has provided recent outstanding contributions to the auto care industry while demonstrating role model behaviors, leadership and commitment to the advancement of women. She is considered a rising star in the industry.

“Celebrating the significant accomplishments and contributions of outstanding women in the auto care industry continues to be a strategic pillar of the Women in Auto Care community,” said Tammy Tecklenburg, chair, Women in Auto Care. “The Women of the Year award recipients bring fresh, new perspectives and leadership to our industry that help us all advance.”

The deadline to submit Women of the Year award nominations is July 1. Click here to access the online entry form.

For more information about the Women of the Year Awards, including full entry requirements, visit autocare.org/women-in-auto-care or contact [email protected].