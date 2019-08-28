Women In Auto Care Awards Record-Breaking Number Of Scholarships In 2019

Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto Care Association, awarded scholarships to 40 female students looking to have a career in the auto care industry. Supporting more than $100,000 in scholarships and starter tool sets, the community has experienced a growth of more than 25% in award recipients for 2019. The group’s scholarship funding began with $2,000 in 2004 and has now expanded ten-fold to more than $100,000 for the second year in a row. Since 2004, Women in Auto Care has given $457,000 in scholarships.

Women in Auto Care recipients of this year’s scholarships, include:

Alanna Carter – Spring Valley, California

Alina O’Leary – Powell, Wyoming

Allison Hoch – Oley, Pennsylvania

Bethany Mole – Lima, Ohio

Cecelia Arteaga – El Monte, California

Contessa Alcon – Cortez, Colorado

Edica Suarez – Tupelo, Mississippi

Elisse Richardson – Dexter, Michigan

Elizabeth Flores – Houston, Texas

Emily Koch – Indianapolis, Indiana

Erma Villarino – Yakima, Washington

Hailey Ems – Cincinnati, Ohio

Haley Marshall – Fort Sumner, New Mexico

Hannah Anderson – Lafayette, Indiana

Jacquelyn Mallard – Valdosta, Georgia

Jayden Gaastra-Torres – Racine, Wisconsin

Juliana Tamayo – Addison, Illinois

Kacey Wade – Albany, Kentucky

Karen White II – Sacramento, California

Katelyn Fair – Milan, Indiana

Katelyn Golembiewski – Bruce Township, Michigan

Lichinha Barbosa – Mathis, Texas

Logan Spicher – Lewistown, Pennsylvania

Madelyn Hughes – Trenton, Michigan

Madison Lusche – Columbus, Nebraska

Madison Russ – Townshend, Vermont

Madison Sira – Arcadia, California

Marjorie Lambert – Ovilla, Texas

Melissa Mitchell – Las Vegas, Nevada

Natalie Riner – Lawrenceville, Georgia

Olivia Wright – San Rafael, California

Rachel Garner – Lock Haven, Pennsylvania

Raziel Kellison – West Des Moines, Iowa

Rebekah Wieczorek – Auburn, Alabama

Rita Zughbaba – Fairfield, California

Savanna lackey – Sullivan, New Hampshire

Savannah Moran – Pendleton, Oregon

Stefany Aguilera – Hazel Crest, Illinois

Tabitha Harris – Milford, Delaware

Tiana Rivera – Brockton, Massachusetts

“We are incredibly proud to have the opportunity to support 40 female students and make an impact with helping them achieve their dreams,” said Danielle Sonnefeld, committee chair, Women in Auto Care. “It is so important that our industry supports the next generation technicians and leaders in the Auto Care Industry.”

The top 2019 scholarship recipient, Tabitha Harris, was selected to receive a $5,000 scholarship and trip to this year’s Automotive Aftermarket Expo‎ (AAPEX) show in Las Vegas. She will be honored at the Women in Auto Care reception, taking place at AAPEX at 4 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Women in Auto Care thanks its sponsors, membership, University of the Aftermarket Foundation, TechForce and Cornwell tools for their contributions and support of the scholarship program.