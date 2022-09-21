Women At the Wheel Podcast, Ep. 3: Auto Care’s Stacey Miller

Women at the Wheel celebrates women in the automotive aftermarket who are in revolutionary in their field — sparking change and driving results. Join us each month as we engage in illuminating and inspiring conversation with female leaders sharing their career journeys, best advice, most challenging moments and more. In this monthly podcast, Babcox Media editors Amy Antenora, Nadine Battah and Mary DellaValle will sit down with some of today’s leading women professionals in the automotive aftermarket, who are pursuing their careers with passion and helping shape the future of our industry.

In this month’s episode, AMN Multimedia Senior Editor Nadine Battah sits down with Stacey Miller, vice president, communications, Auto Care Association. Believe it or not, Miller shares that she grew up wanting to be part of the automotive aftermarket, coming from a family of car lovers, and watching her dad fix the family car as a young girl. Miller’s career began in TV journalism and later in PR for a software company. It was her lifelong interest in cars combined with her early professional background that made her a perfect fit for the communications department at the Auto Care Association, she says. “I saw an opportunity at the Auto Care Association, and I jumped out of my skin because I couldn’t believe that I could find a career in my area (I’m based outside of D.C.) and when I realized it was for the aftermarket and based on maintenance and repair I thought there’s no way – this is absolutely perfect. So, five and half years ago I came to the Auto Care Association, and I told them, there’s no one else that’s going to want this job as much as I want it. I told that to the CEO and the rest is history,” Miller said.

In the episode, Nadine and Stacey also explore the following topics: 2:40 – The skills that earned Miller her recent promotion to a VP role 3:58 – Miller’s passion for the issue of Right to Repair 6:03 – the impact that YANG and networking has made on her career 8:31 – How Miller achieves work-life balance 10:53 – What characteristics all successful leaders should possess AMN, Counterman and Babcox Media introduced the third-annual class of Women at the Wheel honorees in May 2022. Each year since 2020, the May issue of AMN magazine has profiled female leaders from around the automotive aftermarket, showcasing the many accomplishments of these hard-working women, who often go unrecognized.

