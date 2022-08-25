Women At The Wheel Podcast, Ep. 2: ZF’s Meagan Moody

This month we sit down with 2021 Women at the Wheel honoree Meagan Moody, head of customer strategy & marketing, North America, Aftermarket, ZF Group.

In this month’s episode, AMN Editor Amy Antenora sits down with 2021 Women at the Wheel honoree Meagan Moody, head of customer strategy & marketing, North America, Aftermarket, ZF Group. The two talk Meagan’s recent promotion and what has surprised her most along her career journey. “I really enjoy the strategy side much more than I thought I was going to,” Moody shared. “I have been marketing my entire professional career and of course I really dug in a few years ago into the integrated marketing approach – that 360 view – and that includes a lot more strategy. I just didn’t think I was going to enjoy the strategy outside marketing. Getting into new business or new products, are we going to have flying cars in the future. I didn’t realize I was going to enjoy that part of the strategy as much as I do.”