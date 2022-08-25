 Women At The Wheel Podcast, Ep. 2: ZF’s Meagan Moody
Women At The Wheel Podcast, Ep. 2: ZF's Meagan Moody

Fuel Pump Replacement Prep (VIDEO)

Auto Pros Visit Quarter Mile Muscle, Mooresville, NC

Robert Roos Is Proof That Recruitment Works (Video)
Women At The Wheel Podcast, Ep. 2: ZF's Meagan Moody

This month, Amy Antenora talks career goals with 2021 Women at the Wheel honoree Meagan Moody.
This month we sit down with 2021 Women at the Wheel honoree Meagan Moody, head of customer strategy & marketing, North America, Aftermarket, ZF Group.

Women at the Wheel celebrates women in the automotive aftermarket who are in revolutionary in their field — sparking change and driving results. Join us each month as we engage in illuminating and inspiring conversation with female leaders sharing their career journeys, best advice, most challenging moments and more. In this monthly podcast, Babcox Media editors Amy Antenora, Nadine Battah and Mary DellaValle will sit down with some of today’s leading women professionals in the automotive aftermarket, who are pursuing their careers with passion and helping shape the future of our industry.  

In this month’s episode, AMN Editor Amy Antenora sits down with 2021 Women at the Wheel honoree Meagan Moody, head of customer strategy & marketing, North America, Aftermarket, ZF Group. The two talk Meagan’s recent promotion and what has surprised her most along her career journey. “I really enjoy the strategy side much more than I thought I was going to,” Moody shared. “I have been marketing my entire professional career and of course I really dug in a few years ago into the integrated marketing approach – that 360 view – and that includes a lot more strategy. I just didn’t think I was going to enjoy the strategy outside marketing. Getting into new business or new products, are we going to have flying cars in the future. I didn’t realize I was going to enjoy that part of the strategy as much as I do.”

In the episode, Amy and Meagan also explore the following topics:

3:58 – the benefits of growing into a bigger role

5:00 – proudest career moments so far

6:38 – having goals and knowing when it’s time to make a change

10:16 – best advice for industry newbies

12:41 – the value of mentorship

16:31 – key skillsets for success

AMN, Counterman and Babcox Media introduced the third-annual class of Women at the Wheel honorees in May 2022. Each year since 2020, the May issue of AMN magazine has profiled female leaders from around the automotive aftermarket, showcasing the many accomplishments of these hard-working women, who often go unrecognized.

To learn more about the program and all of the AMN Women at the Wheel honorees, click here.

