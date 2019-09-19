News/WIX Filters
WIX Filters Unveils New Mobile Marketing Unit

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

WIX Filters, a global manufacturer of filtration products, has expanded its mobile marketing program by adding a new interactive sprinter van that will continually travel the country starting in 2019. The new unit will offer an enhanced experience at events, giving sales teams new training opportunities and in-depth educational product demonstrations.

“The addition of the WIX sprinter van to our mobile marketing program allows our sales team to demonstrate the innovative technology of our filters,” said Mike Lerch, brand manager for WIX Filters. “This is the first unit we’ve introduced that has offerings for customers of all ages. From training tools to motorsports video games, this unit is as purposeful as it is interactive and fun.”

The sprinter van features a WIX-inspired paint scheme and is fully equipped with WIX oil, air, fuel and cabin air filters. Video screens and a built-in gaming experience elevate the van to a state-of-the-art unit that provides a detailed look at the various applications of WIX Filters.

“Our customers will be able to see first-hand the technology and incredible details that make WIX Filters different from our competitors,” said Susan Thompson, product information manager for WIX Filters. “We’re looking forward to not only the educational opportunities that come with this addition, but also the abundant possibilities for how we can use it in the future.”

The van will travel the country throughout the year, stopping at auto parts stores, conventions and motorsports events. 

