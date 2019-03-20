WIX Filters Named Title Sponsor Of The 2019 U.S. Legend Cars International Legend Car Series

The U.S. Legend Cars International Legend Car (USLCI) series and WIX Filters will kick-off their partnership during the U.S. Legend Cars International Lone Star Spring Battle at Texas Motor Speedway, March 28-31.

Drivers participating in the series worldwide also will have the opportunity to receive winnings from the WIX Filters Points Fund through participation at all USLCI National Championship Events, including their Dirt Nationals, Asphalt Nationals and Road Course World Finals.

In addition to the new name, the Legend Car Series presented by WIX Filters will be introducing a “WIX Driver of the Month” at all SMI facilities featuring the legend car program, while highlighting weekly drivers throughout Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Bojangles’ Summer Shootout.

“There have been a lot of positive changes going on at U.S. Legend Cars, and joining forces with WIX is another exciting step,” said Jessica Fickenscher, senior vice president of special projects for SMI. “Both WIX and USLCI are leaders in their respective industries, worldwide. By working together we hope to continue to build upon that success.”

2019 marks the 80th anniversary for WIX Filters, which continues to be a leading filter in motorsports at almost every level of racing across the United States and Canada.

“WIX is proud to partner with USLCI for the 2019 season. We both know that winning doesn’t happen without the best filters,” said Jennifer Gibson, brand manager of WIX. “USLCI has manufactured more than 5,500 Legend Cars, so they know the quality and integrity that WIX has come to represent in this industry.”