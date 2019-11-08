WIX Filters Names Laurens District 55 High School The 2019 School Of The Year

Photo by Jenna Kuczkowski | Babcox Media

WIX Filters, a global manufacturer of filtration products, in conjunction with Tomorrow’s Technician, named Laurens District 55 High School the 2019 School of the Year.

Thomas Chandler, automotive technology instructor, accepted the award on behalf of the school during the WIX Filters and Babcox Media Night of Excellence awards dinner in Las Vegas Nov. 5 at the Mercato della Pescheria in The Venetian.

Based in Laurens, South Carolina, the school is the 12th recipient of the annual program, naming it the best technical training school in the country. WIX Filters and O’Reilly Auto Parts are sponsors of the national award in conjunction with Tomorrow’s Tech, a Babcox Media publication dedicated to automotive students.

“Laurens stood out this year with their dedication to and passion for technical training and their commitment to training the future leaders and experts in our industry,” said Mike Lerch, brand manager for WIX Filters. “Mr. Chandler runs an excellent program, and we know his commitment to their education and teaching will stay with his students for decades to come.” Photo by Jenna Kuczkowski | Babcox Media.

The winning school receives:

Visit by Tomorrow’s Tech staff and program sponsors

$5,000 WIX Filters donation to the school’s program

WIX Filters gear

Appearance by WIX Filters new mobile marketing unit, if available

Travel for the class instructor and a guest to Las Vegas to attend Babcox Media’s recognition dinner at AAPEX

“We here at Laurens District 55 High School Automotive Technology are thrilled to be named the Tomorrow’s Technician 2019 School of the Year,” said Thomas Chandler, automotive technology instructor. “All the credit goes to my wonderful students and my very supportive school principal, Tina Faulkner. Without their support, we would not have this award-winning program.”

The School of the Year program is open to all high schools and post-secondary schools with a subscription to Tomorrow’s Tech magazine.

“Laurens had an incredibly strong submission, and the input from former students who have gone on to impact the industry was a testament to the program’s strength and influence,” said Jim Merle, publisher of Tomorrow’s Tech. “We are proud to once again sponsor this competition, and we look forward to celebrating Laurens’ accomplishments.”

This year’s three runners-up are: North Kansas City Schools – Career and Technical Education Center – Kansas City, MO; Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES – New Hartford, NY; East Valley Institute of Technology – Mesa, AZ. Each runner-up will receive a $500 gift card from WIX Filters. For more information, please visit tomorrowstechnician.com/tomorrows-tech-school-of-the-year/.

