WIX Filters Introduces Mobile Catalog

The app will provide access to the WIX Filters catalog, which is a detailed collection of all WIX filtration products.
WIX Filters, a global manufacturer of filtration products, recently announced its new Mobile Catalog available for Apple and Android users. The free app, which went live February 2, presents a user-friendly interface designed for quick mobile use and can be downloaded in the mobile app store. The app’s menu includes the following sections:
• Light Duty
• Power Sport
• On-Highway Truck & Bus
• Off-Highway Equipment
• Search by VIN (Light Duty Only)
• Part Search
• Cross Reference

The app will provide easy access to the entire WIX Filters catalog, which is a detailed collection of all WIX filtration products. Through a quick search, users can quickly look up the oil, air, cabin, fuel, coolant, transmission and hydraulic filters they need to maintain their vehicles. Plus, by enabling the phone’s camera access, users can take a photo of a light-duty vehicle’s VIN number and find the correct filters.

“Some of our customers are still dependent on the WIX printed catalog, so we needed to provide them easier access to more accurate and up-to-date data,” said Joshua Dumas, catalog manager at MANN+HUMMEL. “This mobile app allows our customers to find the right filters for any vehicle and provides a robust and easy-to-use tool for professional installers in automotive shops.”

In addition to providing the most recent and accurate updates for new products and applications, the app allows users to cross-reference filtration products. Users can enter competitive or original equipment part numbers and find the correct WIX product. Plus, the app provides access to a vast amount of detailed product information for every WIX filter.

“WIX is proud to maintain our legacy of innovative technology as we continue to recognize our customers’ needs,” said Mike Lerch, brand manager for WIX Filters. “Our filters are consistently in high demand among light- and heavy-duty and industrial consumers, many of whom are on the road when they need assistance. An app gives them the information they need quickly and easily.”

In this article:
