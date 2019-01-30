WIX Filters Celebrates 80 Years As A Leader In Filtration

WIX Filters, a global manufacturer of filtration products, is celebrating 80 years of innovation, expert engineering and commitment to high-quality filtration. To recognize the milestone, WIX has unveiled a commemorative logo and will activate in various locations throughout the year.

“WIX still boasts the same mission in 2019 as it did eight decades ago; to provide customers with premium-quality filters designed to exceed their performance demands,” said Jeff Blocher, director of sales for WIX Filters. “To our customers, WIX Filters means a product they can trust every day. It’s a product that they can sell with integrity and believe in.”

WIX first opened its doors in 1939 in Gastonia, North Carolina, where its headquarters are still located. The company is now part of the MANN + HUMMEL brand of innovative filtration technology, housing 11 facilities in eight countries and manufactures more than 210 million filters annually for customers spanning 80 countries. WIX is a proud member of the Gastonia community and continues to support the community there through donations and charity work.

“It took people working with people, generation after generation, doing the right thing for our customers that then helped us do the right things for ourselves, our employees and our families,” continued Blocher.

In addition to housing more than 20,000 unique product numbers among domestic, foreign, industrial, light- and heavy-duty and synthetic industries, WIX’s innovation and chief engineering was on full display with the launch of Senzit in 2018, the new digital smart filter monitor. WIX also celebrated 50 years in motorsports in 2017, which began when racing legend Richard Petty began using WIX filters to protect his stock car engines in 1967.

WIX will be celebrating its anniversary all year long with giveaways on its social media channels and an anniversary event slated for summer. For more information, visit wixfilters.com.