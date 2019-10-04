News/WIX Filters
ago

WIX Filters Announces Top Four Finalists For 2019 School Of The Year Competition

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Three New Engine Oils From LIQUI MOLY

Richmond Raceway Honors Federated CEO Rusty Bishop

Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Kick Off Ultimate Outdoor Adventure

WIX Filters Announces Top Four Finalists For 2019 School Of The Year Competition

BASE USA Reintroducing Accu-Turn To US Market

Honda Tech Tip: Low Tire Pressure And TPMS Indicator On After Recent Tire Replacement

Alliance Takes The Hill At Auto Care Association's Legislative Summit

GM Tech Tip: Power Steering Fluid Leak At Reservoir Or Reservoir Connection

BBB Industries Releases 7 EPAS Training Videos In Its Digital Training Portal

AAPEX 2019 Service Professionals Summit To Address Consolidation Trends, Opportunities And Challenges

Tomorrow’s Technician magazine and WIX Filters, a global manufacturer of filtration products, are excited to announce the top four finalists for the 2019 School of the Year competition.

The top four are as follows:
• Region 1: Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES – New Hartford, New York

• Region 2: Laurens District 55 High School – Laurens, South Carolina

• Region 3: North Kansas City Schools – Career and Technical Education Center – Kansas City, Missouri

• Region 4: East Valley Institute of Technology – Mesa, Arizona

The winner will be selected from the four finalists with a ceremony in November and a formal announcement during AAPEX.

The winning school will receive:

• Visit by Tomorrow’s Techstaff and program sponsors;

• $5,000 WIX Filters donation to the school’s program;

• WIX Filters gear;

• Appearance by the WIX marketing unit (if available); and

• Travel for the class instructor and a guest to Las Vegas to attend Babcox Media’s recognition dinner at AAPEX.

Schools selected to the final four will each receive a $250 gift card from WIX Filters.

WIX aims to find the best technical training school in the country, and the program is open to high schools or post-secondary schools that have a subscription to Tomorrow’s Tech. For more information, visit tomorrowstechnician.com/tomorrows-tech-school-of-the-year/.

Show Full Article