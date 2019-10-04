WIX Filters Announces Top Four Finalists For 2019 School Of The Year Competition
Tomorrow’s Technician magazine and WIX Filters, a global manufacturer of filtration products, are excited to announce the top four finalists for the 2019 School of the Year competition.
The top four are as follows:
• Region 1: Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES – New Hartford, New York
• Region 2: Laurens District 55 High School – Laurens, South Carolina
• Region 3: North Kansas City Schools – Career and Technical Education Center – Kansas City, Missouri
• Region 4: East Valley Institute of Technology – Mesa, Arizona
The winner will be selected from the four finalists with a ceremony in November and a formal announcement during AAPEX.
The winning school will receive:
• Visit by Tomorrow’s Techstaff and program sponsors;
• $5,000 WIX Filters donation to the school’s program;
• WIX Filters gear;
• Appearance by the WIX marketing unit (if available); and
• Travel for the class instructor and a guest to Las Vegas to attend Babcox Media’s recognition dinner at AAPEX.
Schools selected to the final four will each receive a $250 gift card from WIX Filters.
WIX aims to find the best technical training school in the country, and the program is open to high schools or post-secondary schools that have a subscription to Tomorrow’s Tech. For more information, visit tomorrowstechnician.com/tomorrows-tech-school-of-the-year/.