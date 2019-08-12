Winners Selected For The 2019 Respect Is Learned In The Pits Contest

Technician.Academy and Randy Meyer Racing recently announced that they have selected John Lipscomb and Beau Fleming as the two Respect is Learned In The Pits contest winners for 2019. Earlier in the month, four finalists were selected from the pool of applicants based on their passion for the automotive industry.

The finalists then submitted short videos to the Technician.Academy and Randy Meyer Racing teams that further highlighted their interests in the automotive industry and in motorsports as well as why they believed they should win the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“It was hard to pick two,” Megan Meyer said, “but John and Beau stood out from the others because of their passion to learn and contribute to our team.”

Lipscomb, from Gloucester, Virginia, attends Lincoln Technical Institute in Nashville, Tennessee, on a full-ride scholarship for automotive and high performance. He is passionate about learning as much about the automotive and powersports industries as possible and is an avid enthusiast of drag racing. He has a number of project cars that he works on in his free time and is looking forward to soaking in as much knowledge as possible at this year’s event.

“I’ve got such a desire to learn,” said Lipscomb in his submission video. “I’m looking to further myself as best I can, so I’m ready when I get out of school.”

Fleming also attends Lincoln Technical Institute in Nashville, where he’s pursuing a degree in Automotive Technology. Fleming grew up in his father’s automotive repair shop in Franklin, Kentucky, and has always been passionate about the automotive industry. He hopes to learn a lot in Indianapolis at the race to help him achieve his dreams of owning and working on race cars.

“I hope this opportunity lets me further pursue my hopes and dreams. Thank you all for giving me this opportunity,” said Fleming.

Technician.Academy and Randy Meyer Racing are excited for another year together in the pits with two automotive students who are eager to learn and grow professionally. Lipscomb and Fleming will gain hands-on experience and lifelong connections to the motorsports industry by working alongside the Megan Meyer and Rachel Meyer crews at the largest drag racing event in the world.

The Respect is Learned In The Pits contest is made possible once again by the support of MotoRad USA, an industry leader in engine and thermal management.

To learn more about the MotoRad partnership, the contest itself, or to join forces with Technician.Academyand MotoRad to positively impact the lives of future automotive technicians, visit the Technician.Academy website or contact the team today at [email protected].