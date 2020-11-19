Connect with us

Win A Zoom Dinner With Kasey Kahne

To be eligible to win, register for any ASE test by Dec. 31, and you will be automatically entered.
In celebration of its 20-year partnership, ASE and Kasey Kahne have teamed up to provide an exclusive Zoom dinner with Kahne for five lucky service professionals. To be eligible to win, register for any ASE test by Dec. 31, and you will be automatically entered.

“Since we can’t visit with him in person, we thought the next best thing would be to host a special Zoom dinner with Kasey,” said Trish Serratore, senior vice president of communications for ASE. “This is a great chance for service professionals to talk shop with Kasey, ask questions about his NASCAR days and World of Outlaws team, and hear about why training and certification are important to him and his crew.”

To be eligible, sign up for any ASE test on the new myASE.com web portal now through Dec. 31. One entry is earned for each test registration. More than 50 ASE certification tests are available covering nearly every aspect of the motor vehicle service and repair industry and free online study guides are available to help with the test preparation process.

Five winners will be randomly selected to Zoom with Kahne in early 2021. A gift card will be sent to each winner so they can enjoy the dinner of their choice. To learn more about the contest details, visit https://www.ase.com/KaseyContest.

