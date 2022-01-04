Why Does A Fuel Pump Have Springs? (VIDEO)

On this fuel pump assembly module, the bottom part of the unit that contains the pump and pick up is held against the bottom of the tank using these rods and springs. Why?

The answer is plastic tanks. On older vehicles with steel tanks, the fuel pump was a hanger style with a pick up pressed against the bottom of the tank.

Due to the rigidity of the tank, the tank does not change shape as the fuel quantity or internal pressure changes. With a plastic tank, it can change shape under certain conditions. Remember, gasoline weighs 6.3 pounds per gallon. So a full tank can weigh as much as 130 lbs.

The fuel tank could see pressures as high as 15 psi and low as -5 psi. This can change the height of the bottom of the fuel tank.