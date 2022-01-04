 Why Does A Fuel Pump Have Springs? (VIDEO)
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

Why Does A Fuel Pump Have Springs? (VIDEO)

on

What Is The Fuel Level? (VIDEO)

on

Ignition Parts Trace Legacy To Yesterday's Innovation (Video)

on

Do You Have The Tools To Succeed? (ASE C1 Test Prep Video)
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Why Does A Fuel Pump Have Springs? (VIDEO) Video
play

Why Does A Fuel Pump Have Springs? (VIDEO)

What Is The Fuel Level? (VIDEO) Video
play

What Is The Fuel Level? (VIDEO)

Current Digital Issue

December 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Why Does A Fuel Pump Have Springs? (VIDEO)

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Make sure the springs and guide rods are not damaged when the new unit is lowered into the tank. This video is sponsored by Carter Fuel Systems.
Advertisement

On this fuel pump assembly module, the bottom part of the unit that contains the pump and pick up is held against the bottom of the tank using these rods and springs. Why?

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The answer is plastic tanks. On older vehicles with steel tanks, the fuel pump was a hanger style with a pick up pressed against the bottom of the tank.

Due to the rigidity of the tank, the tank does not change shape as the fuel quantity or internal pressure changes. With a plastic tank, it can change shape under certain conditions. Remember, gasoline weighs 6.3 pounds per gallon. So a full tank can weigh as much as 130 lbs.

The fuel tank could see pressures as high as 15 psi and low as -5 psi. This can change the height of the bottom of the fuel tank.

Advertisement

This is why some fuel pump modules have these rods and springs to push the bottom of the tanks. Without them, the pick-up could become uncovered, and the fuel pressure could drop. Also, the sender could give inaccurate readings. Can they fail? Yes, the most common failure mode is when the plastic housing the rods and springs cracks and can’t move freely, or there is no tension.

When installing this type of pump, make sure the springs and guide rods are not damaged when the new unit is lowered into the tank.

This video is sponsored by Carter Fuel Systems.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: Service Advisors Also Control Workflow – ASE C1 Test Prep

Auto Pros on the Road: Auto Pros Race Into Street & Strip Performance, Louisville, KY

Video: Help Customers Be Comfortable With Engine Components (VIDEO)

Video: How Movement And Location Can Doom Ignition Coils (VIDEO)

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService