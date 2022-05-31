Why Are OEM Parts The Best Option? (VIDEO)

CC:
Today’s vehicles are modern, complex works of art. They seem like they could be designed and built-in clean rooms, and the tolerances and clearances found under the hood would shock and amaze technicians of the past.
But the conditions under which vehicles operate are just as unforgiving as ever – and so are your customers. That’s why it’s important that the components you install solve the complex needs of today’s vehicle the first time. And it’s important that those components meet Original Equipment – or OE – requirements.
Quality components are required. Your customers expect their car to run like it did when it was new.
That’s why partnering with an established global leader with Original Equipment Manufacturer – or OEM – trusted parts for most domestic nameplates, as well as European and Asian brands will ensure that the services you offer are up to the standards of the vehicles you’re working on.
Bosch invented the oxygen sensor in 1976 and today is the world’s largest manufacturer, market leader and the No.1 aftermarket supplier of oxygen sensors in North America. The main Bosch oxygen sensor plant is located in Anderson, SC, where state-of-the-art manufacturing technology and quality control systems ensure that all Bosch Premium Oxygen Sensors meet or exceed OE specifications.
Original Equipment quality coils from Bosch provide ample ignition voltage under any condition, meeting safety standards and legal requirements. Unfortunately, counterfeit parts threaten your reputation and your customers’ safety. From the outside, they may look identical but inside they’re not the same.
Cheap, low-quality ignition coils can result in uneven or rough idle with misfires; considerable drop in performance and an increase in fuel consumption. They can run hot, cause damage to the ECU, oxygen sensor and even the catalytic converter.
If your customers’ concerns are more fuel related, be assured that you’re covered here as well. Bosch has led the way in constantly evolving technologies and state-of-the-art manufacturing over the past 35 years and supplies fuel pumps with tight tolerances and compact design, making way for the latest advancement — turbine pump technology. This revolutionary technology replaces older pump designs, providing improved drivability, reducing hot-start problems and virtually eliminating fuel pulsation and noise. Proprietary electromagnetic shielding prevents onboard electronics interference.
All of these components are part of the complete range of Bosch powertrain solutions engineered to ensure the highest quality, performance and durability to meet Original Equipment (OE) requirements. The end result of these efforts is a “no-comeback” trust – superior products that provide the form, fit and function of the original equipment parts mean your customers service requirements will be met right, the first time.
This video is sponsored by Bosch.