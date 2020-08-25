Connect with us

Whiting Systems Announces New Hand Sanitizing Solution

The foot-operated dispenser will draw gels or liquids from any container in a predetermined amount, saving time and money by purchasing in bulk.
Whiting Systems now offers a hands-free SENTRY foot pump dispenser paired with Antiseptic Hands-Free Alcohol Hand Cleaner to help with mitigating the spread of pathogens causing illnesses.

The completely foot-operated dispenser is ideal for transition zones without soap and water and has no batteries or electrical cost. The dispenser will draw gels or liquids from any container in a predetermined amount, saving time and money by purchasing in bulk.

The hands-free Sentry foot pump is machined stainless steel construction and has been side by side tested against traditional dispensers. Whiting System’s Director of Marketing Jason Rhoads said, “We tested our foot pump performance with over 1 million strokes and implemented pressure damper absorption technology for long-term use and application.”

For more info: whitingsystems.com.

