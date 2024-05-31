 What the Future Holds for the Aftermarket at AAPEX 2024

What the Future Holds for the Aftermarket at AAPEX 2024

Attending AAPEX provides automotive professionals with the latest insights and innovations from industry leaders.

Emma Henderson
By Emma Henderson
Emma Henderson is the Managing Editor of aftermarketNews and Counterman. She joined Babcox after a career as a television reporter for stations across the Midwest. Contact her at [email protected]
Published:

The future of the automotive aftermarket shines brightly, and AAPEX is at the forefront of this evolution. As vehicles log more miles and integrate increasingly complex electronics, the landscape of parts and repairs is diversifying. AAPEX research highlights that new products are the primary draw for attendees, making this conference a vital event for staying informed and competitive.

The aftermarket is uniquely positioned to benefit from both internal combustion engines and electric vehicles (EVs). Attending AAPEX provides automotive professionals with the latest insights and innovations from industry leaders and the ability to check out cutting-edge products and solutions, helping you stay ahead of industry trends and capitalize on new opportunities.

Don’t miss the chance to connect with experts, discover new technologies, and ensure your business thrives in this dynamic market. AAPEX is your gateway to the future of the automotive aftermarket.

