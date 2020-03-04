What Is This On The Frame Rail Of The New Dodge Ram?

The 2020 Ram Heavy-Duty uses lightweight materials in the frame, powertrain and body, which has allowed engineers to reduce the overall weight of the vehicle by up to 143 lbs.
To reduce noise in the cabin, two Active-Tuned Mass Modules (ATMM) mounted on the frame rails search out unfavorable vibrations and apply countermeasures. The electronically controlled ATMM units work in harmony with an interior active noise cancellation system on 5.7-liter Hemi V8-equipped models to reduce ambient sounds down to a low – and impressive – 67.1 decibels.