Connect with us

Featured

What Is This On The Frame Rail Of The New Dodge Ram?

Active-Tuned Mass Modules (ATMM) mounted on the frame rails search out unfavorable vibrations and apply countermeasures.
Advertisement
 

on

The 2020 Ram Heavy-Duty uses lightweight materials in the frame, powertrain and body, which has allowed engineers to reduce the overall weight of the vehicle by up to 143 lbs.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
2020 Ram 1500 – Active Tuned Mass Module (ATMM)

To reduce noise in the cabin, two Active-Tuned Mass Modules (ATMM) mounted on the frame rails search out unfavorable vibrations and apply countermeasures. The electronically controlled ATMM units work in harmony with an interior active noise cancellation system on 5.7-liter Hemi V8-equipped models to reduce ambient sounds down to a low – and impressive – 67.1 decibels.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

What Is This On The Frame Rail Of The New Dodge Ram?

on

Tech Tip: Stud Shearing Problems

on

Maintenance Matters: What Winter Can Do To Battery Life

on

Maintenance Matters: Visibility Is The Top Safety Concern
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Featured: What Is This On The Frame Rail Of The New Dodge Ram?

Flow: LTF And STF Fuel Trim Feedback Loops

News: Permatex Sponsors StarCom Racing During 2020 NASCAR Season

News: Transtar Industries’ transend Integrates With Mitchell1

News: Auto Care Association, ASE Name World Class Technicians

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

AC Oil Compressor failure AC Oil Compressor failure

Featured

A/C Oil Service: Avoid Compressor Failure With Proper Maintenance
direct injectors direct injectors

Engine

7 Reasons Direct-Injection High-Pressure Fuel Pumps Fail
Fuel line hose Fuel line hose

Engine

Fuel Line Replacement: The Why and How
Ford EcoBoost Engine direct injection Ford EcoBoost Engine direct injection

Diagnostics

Solving Carbon Deposits In Direct Fuel Injection Engines
Connect