What Happens When a Transmission Has a Harsh Shift?

Performance Ride Technology (PRT) is a brand of the ADD USA Group, one of the largest manufacturers of shocks, struts and complete strut assemblies in the world.

PRT’s portfolio also includes air shocks, air springs, strut mounts, engine mounts and engine sealing parts.

PRT’s heavy-duty line offers more than 5,000 OEM references, including 100% gas-charged shocks for trucks, trailers, buses, commercial vehicles, cement mixers, motorhomes and more.