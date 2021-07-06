VIDEO: What Does Electric Power Steering Mean For Your Customers And Your Shop?

A customer goes to a shop with his 2008 Toyota Highlander. He says his power steering is not working. He says he tried to check the level of the power steering fluid but could not find it under the hood. And when he checked all the parts stores he says all they had were manual racks.

Have you already diagnosed the customer’s problem? The answer is that his Highlander comes standard with ELECTRIC power steering, not hydraulic. The motor for this system is mounted on the steering column between the firewall and instrument cluster. So, there is no fluid, no pump and the rack is a manual. The electric motor provides the assist, not hydraulic pressure One advantage of an electric power steering system is that it makes the engine more efficient at higher speeds when assistance for steering is not required. The electric power steering also helps to quiet down the engine bay, and the technology is enabling collision avoidance systems in current and future generations of vehicles.

What does electric power steering mean for your customers and your shop? The first item is diagnostic labor for inspecting steering complaints. Just like drivability problems, an electric power steering can’t be solved with just a test drive. Curing a complaint will require scan tools, service information and diagnostic procedures. Billing an hour of diagnostic labor to find the source of the steering problem should be a standard practice at all shops. If the source of the problem the electric power steering assembly on the column or part of the steering rack, it is not “plug and play.” The technician may have to perform a programming procedure so the new unit can communicate with the other modules on the vehicle. Even after the unit is programmed, they might have to complete a calibration procedure requiring a scan tool and maybe a test drive. All of these must be a part of the estimate and final bill.

