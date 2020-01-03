Wells Vehicle Electronics Expands WVE Vehicle Electronics Brand

Wells Vehicle Electronics , a full-service, full-line supplier of vehicle electronics and engine management products, has expanded its WVE Vehicle Electronics brand product offering. This expansion allows Wells to best serve the unique needs of the automotive aftermarket, including technicians, warehouse distributors, parts stores, national accounts and consumers.

“With the mission to be a dominant supplier in the vehicle electronics category, our product team has built a full line of coils, sensors, ignition, emissions, relays and other vehicle electronics part categories – including more than 1,100 part types,” said Patrick Sommerfeld, Sr. Director for Wells Vehicle Electronics. “The WVE Vehicle Electronics brand of products is poised to serve the engine management market by supplying a full line of professional-grade products that the industry needs.”

Last year, Wells’ leadership engaged current and prospective customers (aftermarket, OEM/OES, and end-users) – as well as industry leaders – in conversations that evaluated trends and uncovered opportunities to meet the needs of the entire aftermarket. The findings determined that running Wells Vehicle Electronics as a separate business unit and creating the WVE Vehicle Electronics brand to serve the aftermarket was essential for the continued success of our customers, suppliers, employees and the communities we impact.

In 2019, leaders from NGK Spark Plug Co., LTD. and Wells Vehicle Electronics met in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and formally transitioned all aspects of the business – including product, pricing, customer service, technical service, marketing, sales and operations – back to Wells in Wisconsin, Texas, Iowa and Mexico. While Wells Vehicle Electronics remains part of the same overall NGK Japan global organization, the manner in which they conduct business will be separate in some cases and shared in others.