Welcome To 2035 – What It Might Look Like

Editor’s Note: This month, I am ‘looking forward’ to 2035. This year, some automakers and states have announced that only electric vehicles would be sold 14 years from now. What might that look like?

If you can remember back to 2021, people and governments were very optimistic about electric vehicles. Automakers were making bets that the future was going to be electric, self-driving and people would share. GM even made the promise that by 2035 it would not sell any vehicle with an internal combustion engine. Technically, GM has met its goal.

2035 is here and electric vehicles represent 95% of vehicle sales. But, it has come at a high cost. The past 15 years have been chaotic not only for automakers, but also for shops that service the changing vehicle population.

Fifteen years ago, the prediction was that oil would run out. This prediction never panned out. Instead, gasoline prices are lower than ever due to lower demand and the unwillingness of oil producers to cut production.

While electric-powered vehicles represent most new vehicle sales for 2034, internal combustion vehicles still drive the same amount of miles due to the large population of older vehicles.

The one statistic that continues to grow is the average age of a registered vehicle. In 2034, the average age was 17 years old. Some say the two pandemics and the shift to working from home increased the longevity of vehicles. Others say it is electric vehicle owners holding onto their gasoline-powered cars and trucks in case of an emergency “bug out” vehicle or for longer trips when rapid charging is not available.