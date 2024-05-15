 We Want Your Thoughts On Electronic Power Steering

We Want Your Thoughts On Electronic Power Steering

Your opinion matters to us and can be profitable for you too!

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

Attention professionals: Your knowledge in this industry is critical to maintaining your shop’s excellence. We’d like to pick your brain!

You’re invited to take a brief survey where you will be asked to answer a few questions about Electronic Power Steering (EPS) systems and components. The survey should take no more than three to four minutes, and your responses will be kept anonymous and will only be reported in the aggregate.

Take The Survey Here

At the end of the survey you can enter for a chance to win a $100 gift card or one of ten $25 gift cards. Any questions? Contact Babcox Media’s Market Research Analyst David Ramos.

