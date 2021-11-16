 WD-40 Transmission Pan Bolt Tip (Video)
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

WD-40 Transmission Pan Bolt Tip (Video)

on

ASE C1 Test Highlights - Customer Communication Part 2 (VIDEO)

on

ASE C1 Test Highlights - Why Presentation Matters (Video)

on

One Simple Question Will Boost Customer Satisfaction (VIDEO)
Auto Pros on the Road banner
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

WD-40 Transmission Pan Bolt Tip (Video) Video
play

WD-40 Transmission Pan Bolt Tip (Video)

ASE C1 Test Highlights - Customer Communication Part 2 (VIDEO) Video
play

ASE C1 Test Highlights - Customer Communication Part 2 (VIDEO)

Current Digital Issue

October 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

WD-40 Transmission Pan Bolt Tip (Video)

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

WD-40 Specialist Penetrant can save time and hassle. This video is sponsored by WD-40.
Advertisement

Troubleshooting should be the first part of a repair. Before the sockets and wrenches are taken out of the toolbox, shooting trouble bolts, screws and fasteners with WD-40 Specialist Penetrant can save time and the hassle of bringing out the extractors, taps and thread chasers. The transmission pan and filter on a ZF 6HP transmission uses 20 Torx bolts and is legendary for giving technicians problems. Either they snap off, or they round out when force is applied. So how do you prevent this from happening to you?

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The fasteners that seize are the ones on the sides, with the backside exposed to the environment. Water, dirt and road salt build up in the holes and get between the threads and causing them to seize. Due to the transmission tunnel and exhaust system, you can’t get a conventional can to “troubleshoot” the back sides of the bolts. But with the WD-40 Specialist Penetrant with the EZ Reach flexible straw, you can coat and fill the holes by bending the straw. When removing the bolts, they come out just as easy as the ones that go into the blind holes in the case. 

Advertisement

WD-40 Penetrant With the EZ-Reach flexible straw is also compatible with this application that uses aluminum, steel, plastic and rubber. It will also work twice as fast and will prevent rust ten times longer than the competition. For this application, it means that you will be able to get these bolts out sooner and when you have to do the job again in 80,000 miles.

This video is sponsored by WD-40

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: Accessory Drive Belt Service and Science (VIDEO)

Auto Pros on the Road: Auto Pros On The Road: Pruitt’s Auto Service

Video: Toyota Camry P0016 Timing Chain Code (VIDEO)

Video: Extending The Life Of Your Windshield Wiper Blades (Video)

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService