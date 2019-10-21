WD-40 Company To Debut New Product At SEMA

Auto technicians attending the 2019 SEMA Show will be first to try the new WD-40 Specialist Penetrant with Flexible Straw that makes it easy to get into hard-to-reach places to penetrate tight crevices, threads and seams to break up rust and the bonds that hold stuck parts together.

SEMA Show attendees can test the product, which also helps prevent rust and corrosion from reforming and leaves behind a lubricating layer, at WD-40 Brand booth (No. 62129 outside by South Hall).

“The flexible straw innovation was born from the needs of auto and other trade professionals who needed a way to get penetrant in hard to reach places. Penetrant with Flexible Straw is just another example of how we deliver high-quality products that perform in extreme conditions to give professionals the confidence to live life hands on,” said Erin Bala, director of brand marketing and innovation at WD-40 Company. “The flexible straw means auto technicians can apply the penetrant without taking vehicles apart to reach the right area, which saves valuable time during hectic days.”

Auto technicians will find plenty of uses for the new product and its handy, bendable straw, including:

• Exhaust Manifold – the flexible straw will make it easier to get to this hard-to-reach part while also limiting overspray.

• Transmission – When removing a transmission, the reach, precision and angle of spray possible with the flexible straw makes work easier.

• Thermostat – Use the flexible straw to spray under housing and pull out stuck tubing at the same time.

• More uses – Rusted compressor bolts, suspension fastener and ball joints, nuts on fuel filters, wheel cylinders, control arms, frozen engine fasteners, struts, brake calipers, alternators and headlight trim rings.

In addition to testing the WD-40 Specialist Penetrant with Flexible Straw, attendees at WD-40 Brand booth will learn how other WD-40 Brand products can help them get their jobs done right when they check out the WD-40 X SEMA Garage 1966 Boosted Bronco. It’s the “Year of the Bronco” at the 2019 SEMA Show and to celebrate, WD-40 Company and SEMA Cares are partnering to rebuild and deck out an iconic cult classic. WD-40 Brand will also be hosting a giveaway in WD-40 Brand gear and products for attendees.