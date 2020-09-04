Connect with us

Products

WD-40 Company Introduces Specialist Line

WD-40 Company has redesigned its line of more than 20 WD-40 Specialist products.
Advertisement
 

on

To better address automotive professionals’ need for specific use, heavy duty solutions, WD-40 Company has redesigned its line of more than 20 WD-40Specialist products for specialized maintenance jobs that make it easier than ever to identify the right product.  

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

WD-40 Specialist products – including lubricants, penetrants, greases, cleaners and degreasers, and rust-management solutions – now bear the colors of WD-40 Brand, meaning for every challenge there is now a blue and yellow can. With the redesign, the WD-40 Specialist line more closely  resembles the iconic WD-40 Multi-Use Product, making it easier to identify the brand professionals have known and trusted for decades. 

“It was 1953 when scientists at the Rocket Chemical Company set their sights on a challenging mission: helping rockets get into space. After 39 tries in search of the perfect water displacing formula to prevent rust and corrosion, scientists got it right with the 40th formula, creating the now iconic WD-40 Multi-Use Product,” said Erin Bala, director of brand management and innovation at WD-40 Company. “The same spirit of perseverance, innovation and tenacity for solving even the toughest challenges, can be found in  the WD-40 Specialist products, and though the packaging has changed, they have the same formulas that provide heavy-duty solutions to help professionals get their jobs done right.” 

The company says WD-40 Specialist products provide superior performance born from rocket science and include WD-40 Specialist Gel Lube, Silicone, White Lithium Grease, WD-40 Specialist Penetrant with Flexible Straw, Contact Cleaner and Dry Lube, among others. They are designed to work in the most demanding situations, providing specialized solutions for industry professionals in factories, facilities, automotive garages and on farms around the world.  

Advertisement

WD-40 Brand partner Matt Myrick of Busted Knuckle Films puts the products to the test on his off-road vehicles. “[WD-40] Specialist Gel Lube helps when pressing on stubborn bearings. It’s perfect because the thick gel lubricant won’t run, drip or make a mess,” said Myrick. 

Explore more about WD-40 Specialist products, the new look, and find a retailer near you at  wd40.com/specialist.  

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Products: Dorman Releases Second Volume Of OE FIX Guide

Products: WAI Offers Mass Air Flow Sensor Program

Products: Leece-Neville Offers School Bus Starters, Alternators

Products: Killer Tools Introduces Sanitizing Mister/Fogger

Advertisement

on

WD-40 Company Introduces Specialist Line

on

Malco Releases Universal Three-Jaw Oil Filter Wrench

on

New Continental Autodiagnos Pro Streamlines Vehicle Diagnosis

on

Dill Revamps Digital Inflator
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: WD-40 Company Introduces Specialist Line

News: DENSO Upgrades Website For Better B2B Service

Video: VIDEO: Weak Battery? Don’t Reflash

Engine Compartment: Engineering Better Belt Systems

Products: Malco Releases Universal Three-Jaw Oil Filter Wrench

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

The #1 Cause of Spark Plug Failure
Connect