WD-40 Company Introduces Specialist Line

To better address automotive professionals’ need for specific use, heavy duty solutions, WD-40 Company has redesigned its line of more than 20 WD-40 Specialist products for specialized maintenance jobs that make it easier than ever to identify the right product.

WD-40 Specialist products – including lubricants, penetrants, greases, cleaners and degreasers, and rust-management solutions – now bear the colors of WD-40 Brand, meaning for every challenge there is now a blue and yellow can. With the redesign, the WD-40 Specialist line more closely resembles the iconic WD-40 Multi-Use Product, making it easier to identify the brand professionals have known and trusted for decades.

“It was 1953 when scientists at the Rocket Chemical Company set their sights on a challenging mission: helping rockets get into space. After 39 tries in search of the perfect water displacing formula to prevent rust and corrosion, scientists got it right with the 40th formula, creating the now iconic WD-40 Multi-Use Product,” said Erin Bala, director of brand management and innovation at WD-40 Company. “The same spirit of perseverance, innovation and tenacity for solving even the toughest challenges, can be found in the WD-40 Specialist products, and though the packaging has changed, they have the same formulas that provide heavy-duty solutions to help professionals get their jobs done right.”

The company says WD-40 Specialist products provide superior performance born from rocket science and include WD-40 Specialist Gel Lube, Silicone, White Lithium Grease, WD-40 Specialist Penetrant with Flexible Straw, Contact Cleaner and Dry Lube, among others. They are designed to work in the most demanding situations, providing specialized solutions for industry professionals in factories, facilities, automotive garages and on farms around the world.