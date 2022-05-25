 LED Lighting – What Are the OES Doing and What Can You Do? – UnderhoodService
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

LED Lighting - What Are the OES Doing and What Can You Do?

on

Best Practices for GDI Service (Video)￼

on

GDI System Overview & Common Failures (Video)

on

Understanding Today's Oil Filters (VIDEO)
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

LED Lighting - What Are the OES Doing and What Can You Do? Video
play

LED Lighting - What Are the OES Doing and What Can You Do?

Best Practices for GDI Service (Video)￼ Video
play

Best Practices for GDI Service (Video)￼

Current Digital Issue

May 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Video

LED Lighting – What Are the OES Doing and What Can You Do?

Andrew Markel discusses LED lighting and answers questions from students at Bullard-Havens Technical High School.
Advertisement
 

on

LED lighting has become common for both original and aftermarket applications. No matter if the light is on the latest EV or a classic resto-mod, LED lights always make more lumens with less power. But, with less power typically comes less resistance. In this one-hour livestream, Andrew Markel of Babcox Media’s Shop Owner brands covered how to troubleshoot LED lighting systems and retrofit LED lights into incandescent applications.  

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The questions answered in this livestream include, but are not limited to:

  • How can you use a multimeter to measure the resistance, polarity and draw of a lighting circuit?
  • Can you convert a headlight assembly to LED lights?
  • What are the options for sealed beam headlight applications?
  • What is a ballast resistor, and how is it different from a standard resistor?
  • How do you wire LED lights?
  • Which LED lights are legal?

Classes from the Bullard-Havens Technical High School in Bridgeport, CT also joined in to ask the experts questions live. 

Advertisement

This livestream is sponsored by Summit Racing

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: Axle Nut Torque Specifications (VIDEO)

Video: Step-by-Step Strut Removal and Replacement (VIDEO)

Video: Don’t Kill Your Wiper Blades (Video)

Video: Have You Checked Your Wiper System Recently? (Video)

Advertisement

Subscribe

About

Location

  • Babcox Media
  • 3550 Embassy Parkway
  • Akron, OH 44333-8318
  • p: (330) 670-1234
  • f: (330) 670-0874

Babcox [email protected]

Connect
UnderhoodService