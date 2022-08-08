Warn Your Customers About Water Pump Failure During the Summer￼

Summer is an opportune time for automotive professionals to remind customers to keep an eye on the signs of a failing water pump.

As you know, extreme summer temperatures and added strain on vehicles from activities like long road trips can cause engines to become more susceptible to troubles from excessive heat, making the function of the water pump even more critical.

Give Customers a Heads Up

Many customers at your shop won’t have your expertise and experience when it comes to understanding their vehicle’s vital components. You can help them stay ahead of potential problems within their cooling system by suggesting they watch for specific symptoms caused by a failing water pump:

Whirring or whining noises

Visible stains on the pump itself

Constantly high engine temperature

Noticeable coolant smells inside or near the vehicle

Coolant pooling on the ground under the engine

Helping your customers understand that although water pumps are designed to operate under stressful conditions, any of these problems will disrupt coolant flow and increase the risk of overheating or other cooling system component damage. This knowledge will enable them to be more proactive with vehicle maintenance.

In that regard, you can confidently take care of your customers by using a Carter® water pump that features an application-specific design with original equipment-quality components and performance they can trust.

Trust In Quality Water Pumps to Keep Engines Cool

To maintain optimal engine coolant flow rates and to eliminate the risk of additional heat-related problems, your customers need a water pump with a precise fit and proven quality.

Carter Engineered Quality® water pumps are designed to meet or exceed all OE specifications and are engineered for a perfect fit and correct operation in any vehicle. Each Carter® water pump is 100% factory-tested, supplied with pre-mounted components for installation and purpose-built to meet the rapidly changing demands of today’s high-temperature engines.

Since 1909, Carter® has been an industry leader and premier manufacturer of fuel pumps, water pumps, assemblies and accessories, and are backed by a lifetime limited warranty for additional peace of mind. See the full line of products at carterengineered.com.

This article is sponsored by: Carter Fuel Systems