 Wallbox Announces Milestones in Acquisition of ABL

EV Bizz

Wallbox Announces Milestones in Acquisition of ABL

The company says the move has already paid off in the effort to support the EV transition.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

Wallbox announced a number of milestones since its acquisition of ABL. According to the company, the move has already paid off in the effort to support the EV transition.

“We are immensely proud of what we have achieved in the first six months following Wallbox’s acquisition of ABL,” said Jaume Ferre, Co-CEO of ABL and CTO of Wallbox. “The synergies between our companies have allowed us to move forward quickly with product integrations. We only expect this cadence to continue and to strengthen our ability to set new standards for innovation, reliability and customer experience.”

Key Milestones, according to Wallbox:

  • The launch of the ABL Pulsar: This marks the first joint product from the acquisition. Based on Wallbox’s charger, Pulsar Plus, this product is specifically designed to meet the needs of the German home-charging market according to the company.
  • Cross-selling to Wallbox customers: Wallbox launched the eM4 across Europe in March. It’s designed specifically for commercial and shared spaces such as fleets, public parking, workplaces and condominiums.
  • Joint participation in Light + Building Trade Show in Frankfurt, Germany: This is the first major trade show ABL attended since its incorporation into the Wallbox Group. The event helped showcase the ABL Pulsar and the Group’s cross-selling strategy.
  • Co-development of a fast charging solution: ABL and Wallbox plan to launch a Supernova fast charger for the German market. The Group expects to launch a DC fast charger in Germany later this year.
  • Integrated sales efforts: Wallbox and ABL have consolidated their DACH sales strategy. The regional sales strategy covers the majority of the market’s needs, according to the company.

ABL is the fourth company to join the Wallbox Group.

