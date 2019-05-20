News/Walker Products
ago

Walker Products Expands Offering Of Coil-On-Plug Boots & Boot Kits

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Software Update Enables Bosch Aftermarket Scan Tool To Unlock, Diagnose Late-Model Fiat Chrysler Vehicles

Permatex Named The Official Gasket Maker Of Formula Drift

The Network's Repair America Promotion Sends 24 Winners To New Orleans For Xtreme Xperience

The Group Training Academy Enhances Offerings For Automotive Service Professionals

Auto Care Association President And CEO Bill Hanvey Addresses Data Privacy In New York Times Op-Ed Piece

JASPER Engines & Transmissions Celebrates Key Suppliers

Nissan Tech Tip: CVT Fluid Level Quick Check Gauge

BWD Automotive Launches New Website

Valvoline To Be An Official Partner Of The 2019 Gold Cup

The Network's 'Repair America' Promotion Awards Visa Gift Cards, Drag Racing Experience To Service Dealers

Walker Products has expanded its offering of coil-on-plug boots & boot kits, according to the company.

“The new products remain within Walker’s strict quality requirements to exactly match the original equipment specifications,” Walker Products said in a news release.

The product-line expansion includes 129 new SKUs for domestic, Asian and European applications. The focus on increasing coverage for kits is to offer better service options to the distributor, installer and end consumer, according to the company.

All Walker coil-on-plug boots & boot kits offer the necessary components to service the vehicle correctly the first time by including all boots, springs and seals. Every component is manufactured from premium OE quality materials for high temperature and moisture resistance under the harshest environments.

As part of its ThunderCore product family, Walker supplies OE replacement ignition products that are designed to meet or exceed original equipment fit, form and function.

“Their rigorous in-house engineering, manufacturing and testing standards ensure exact fit and performance so the job can be completed correctly the first time,” the company said.

Show Full Article