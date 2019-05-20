Walker Products has expanded its offering of coil-on-plug boots & boot kits, according to the company.

“The new products remain within Walker’s strict quality requirements to exactly match the original equipment specifications,” Walker Products said in a news release.

The product-line expansion includes 129 new SKUs for domestic, Asian and European applications. The focus on increasing coverage for kits is to offer better service options to the distributor, installer and end consumer, according to the company.

All Walker coil-on-plug boots & boot kits offer the necessary components to service the vehicle correctly the first time by including all boots, springs and seals. Every component is manufactured from premium OE quality materials for high temperature and moisture resistance under the harshest environments.

As part of its ThunderCore product family, Walker supplies OE replacement ignition products that are designed to meet or exceed original equipment fit, form and function.

“Their rigorous in-house engineering, manufacturing and testing standards ensure exact fit and performance so the job can be completed correctly the first time,” the company said.