Walker Products has added new mass air flow sensor coverage to round out the summer of 2019. Top applications cover late-model GM, Ford, BMW and Nissan models. The new SKUs cover an additional 22 million vehicles in operation for the U.S. market.

Fifty-three part numbers were added to the Walker mass air flow sensor program for immediate sales in the second quarter of 2019. These additions expand to more than 1,500 unique applications for late-model domestic, European and Asian vehicle manufacturers in the North American market.

The Walker mass air flow program remains designed as a 100% new offering with no remanufactured units. Mass air flow units come as either full assembly, or sensor only (sensor only SKUs come with replacement hardware and installation tools). All products are tested to meet and exceed original specifications, providing superior form, fit and function.

For more information, visit walkerproducts.com.