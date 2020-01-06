Walker Products Expands North American Engine Management Program For Q1 2020

Walker Products has expanded its Engine Management program for North American markets, adding 682 new part numbers to increase coverage for the highest demanding applications. This expansion includes coverage for the U.S. Domestic Automakers, Japanese, European and Korean vehicles found in the U.S., Canada and Mexico markets. Also included in this product expansion are 22 new part numbers for Walker’s exclusive Othermotive offering for motorcycles, ATVs, snowmobiles, marine and commercial lawn and stationary equipment.

