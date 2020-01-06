Walker Products Expands North American Engine Management Program For Q1 2020

Walker Products has expanded its Engine Management program for North American markets, adding 682 new part numbers to increase coverage for the highest demanding applications. This expansion includes coverage for the U.S. Domestic Automakers, Japanese, European and Korean vehicles found in the U.S., Canada and Mexico markets. Also included in this product expansion are 22 new part numbers for Walker’s exclusive Othermotive offering for motorcycles, ATVs, snowmobiles, marine and commercial lawn and stationary equipment.
Walker Products Engine Management Program
Walker’s full range of Engine Management replacement parts include more than 20 specific subcategories such as Cam & Crank Sensors, Mass Air Flow Sensors, MAP Sensors, VVT solenoids, Knock Sensors and all other under hood sensors and switches. Available for immediate sales in Q1 2020, these additions expand to applications for the North American market, ranging from domestic, European and Asian vehicle manufacturers through the 2019 production year.