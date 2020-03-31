Connect with us

WAI Unveils Premium Alternators For Heavy-Duty

Company provides immediate access to the most complete new heavy-duty offering available.
WAI has introduced a complete line of alternators ideal for Class 1 to Class 8 trucks and construction equipment.

WAI alternators offer superior field quality, the company says. Millions of units have been installed and tested to OEM specifications and include premium-brand TRANSPO electronics manufactured by WAI, as well as premium-grade WBD bearings. WAI alternators boast a high level of proven performance with thorough testing of output current at idle and full-load RPMs. In addition, validation testing for all products includes endurance, humidity, power thermal cycling, vibration, salt spray and thermal shock. New alternators result in warranty rate reduction through extended field life of new units. Computerized test sheets are included in every box.

