WAI Releases Complete Line Of Starters

WAI Global, a premier global parts manufacturer for the heavy duty, agricultural, automotive, industrial, and power sports aftermarket, features its complete line of starters ideal for automotive.

WAI has worked relentlessly to meet the ever-changing needs of its customers in the automotive market. This includes an unwavering commitment to be “first-to-market” with the latest and most superior model products available.

WAI Global’s starters and alternators boast proven superior quality and are tested to OEM specifications and include premium Transpo electronics and WBD grade bearings manufactured by WAI. Alternators boast top performance with thorough testing at idle and full load RPMs. Starters are tested for RPM, torque, voltage, and solenoid performance. Additionally, validation testing for all products includes endurance, humidity, power thermal cycling, vibration, salt spray and thermal shock. Every starter and alternator comes with extensive coverage and a warranty rate reduction through extended field life of new units. Test sheets are included in every box.

For more information on starters and alternators visit www.waiglobal.com.

