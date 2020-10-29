Connect with us

Products

WAI Global Offers Automotive Starters, Alternators

WAI Global’s starters and alternators are tested to OEM specifications and include premium Transpo electronics.
Advertisement
 

on

WAI Global, a parts manufacturer for the heavy duty, agricultural, automotive, industrial and power sports aftermarket, features its complete line of starters.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

WAI has worked to meet the ever-changing needs of its customers in the automotive market.

According to the company, WAI Global’s starters and alternators are tested to OEM specifications and include premium Transpo electronics and WBD grade bearings manufactured by WAI. Alternators boast top performance with thorough testing at idle and full load RPM. Starters are tested for RPM, torque, voltage and solenoid performance. Additionally, validation testing for all products includes endurance, humidity, power thermal cycling, vibration, salt spray and thermal shock. Every starter and alternator comes with extensive coverage and a warranty rate reduction through extended field life of new units. Test sheets are included in every box.

For more information on starters and alternators, visit www.waiglobal.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Products: Channellock Introduces New Forged Wire Stripper

Products: Limit Contamination with New Pig Cleaning Wipes

Products: BendPak Redesigns MaxJax Portable Two-Post Lift

Products: Bosch Launches New ADAS And Body Electronics Catalog

Advertisement

on

WAI Global Offers Automotive Starters, Alternators

on

Sonic Offers New Accountability Solutions

on

California Pony Cars Mustang Timing Chain Cover

on

Lucas Oil Deep Clean Fuel System Cleaner
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Expands Software Offering

Products: WAI Global Offers Automotive Starters, Alternators

News: NGK Expands NGK And NTK Product Portfolio Offerings

News: MAHLE Presents Product Information Sessions At AAPEX

News: Virtual AAPEX Town Hall To Discuss Election Results

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

The #1 Cause of Spark Plug Failure
Connect