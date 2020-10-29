WAI Global Offers Automotive Starters, Alternators

WAI Global, a parts manufacturer for the heavy duty, agricultural, automotive, industrial and power sports aftermarket, features its complete line of starters.

WAI has worked to meet the ever-changing needs of its customers in the automotive market.

According to the company, WAI Global’s starters and alternators are tested to OEM specifications and include premium Transpo electronics and WBD grade bearings manufactured by WAI. Alternators boast top performance with thorough testing at idle and full load RPM. Starters are tested for RPM, torque, voltage and solenoid performance. Additionally, validation testing for all products includes endurance, humidity, power thermal cycling, vibration, salt spray and thermal shock. Every starter and alternator comes with extensive coverage and a warranty rate reduction through extended field life of new units. Test sheets are included in every box.

