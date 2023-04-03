VVT Systems (VIDEO)

CC:

As the old saying goes, if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it. As techs, we all know that everything wears out eventually. That’s expected. When we start to see a certain failure trending or becoming more and more common, we tend to take notice.

There are a number of reasons why this happens in our industry. The simple truth is that automakers have different priorities or design goals when they’re engineering new vehicles.

Here in the aftermarket, we have a different way of looking at things. We know the importance of quality replacement parts, doing things right, and keeping our customer’s vehicles on the road for as long as possible.

Standard is the premier professional engine management brand in the automotive aftermarket today. Since its introduction, the Blue Streak brand has been known for premium automotive quality. Made to stand the test of time, Blue Streak parts are engineered for superior performance and durability.

VVT Solenoids and sprockets undergo rigorous testing plus a full spectrum of environmental analysis, which includes thermal shock, thermal cycling, salt spray, vibration and storage tests, and more.

Every Blue Streak part is backed by a limited lifetime warranty, so you can rest assured that Standard will stand behind their products. If it’s in a Blue Streak box, that means that their engineers have improved on the original design.

Now, what do we mean by improvements over the original design? This varies from one application to another. Let’s look at a few examples. Take this VVT cam sprocket, also known as a cam phaser. The OE design features thin metal paddles, which wear out rapidly and produce metal shavings, which are then carried into the engine oil. Looking inside of a competitor’s sprocket, you’ll find plastic paddle inserts, which can wear out even quicker than the OE metal units, resulting in an internal oil leak and poor performance.

The Blue Streak version features an all metal design, which eliminates the paddle inserts and increases the contact area. The end result is longer service life, fast response times, improved performance, and reliability.

The story is much the same when it comes to Blue Streak solenoids as well. The oil screens are welded and reinforced for maximum durability and protection from contaminants. The combination of reinforced internals along with a rugged outer case means a long-lasting repair for you and your customers.

It’s important to remember that VVT is a system, not a single component or a part. The lifeblood of the system is the engine oil, so regular maintenance is critical to VVT system operation. Visual inspection of the oil screens can be a helpful step in diagnosing a VVT related trouble code.

And finally, it’s best practice to always replace related components in sets. If one oil control solenoid has failed, chances are good that the other may be close behind it. If you need to replace a sprocket or cam phaser, consider replacing the timing chain guides, tensioner, and so on.

I’m Brian Sexton. Thanks for watching.

Standard is proud to offer a complete VVT program with solenoids, sprockets, and service kits. Gas, hybrid, or EV, import or domestic Standard has you covered.

This video is sponsored by Standard.