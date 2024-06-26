 VVT Sprockets and Solenoids

Advanced engine management systems like VVT play a crucial role in achieving this balance by allowing for dynamic adjustments to valve timing.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

In this video, we explore the intricacies of Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and its impact on modern engines. Automakers face the challenge of creating vehicles that are fuel-efficient, environmentally friendly, and still thrilling to drive. Advanced engine management systems like VVT play a crucial role in achieving this balance by allowing for dynamic adjustments to valve timing.

Key Topics Covered:

  • The role of Variable Valve Timing in engine performance and efficiency
  • Comparison between fixed valve timing and VVT systems
  • Common issues with OE VVT solenoids and the importance of quality replacements
  • Detailed examination of the VVT solenoid from the Ford 5.4L V8 engine
  • Design flaws in original solenoids and the superior engineering of Standard Blue Streak solenoids
  • Benefits of using high-strength stainless steel internal shafts and reinforced welded screens
  • Overview of VVT sprockets and related components for complete VVT service

For more details, visit standardbrand.com.

This video is sponsored by Standard.

