VP Racing Fuels, Keystone Campaign For Breast Cancer Awareness

VP Racing Fuels, Inc., a leader in racing fuel technology, is continuing its annual Breast Cancer Awareness charitable initiatives. “Breast cancer impacts just about all of us in one way or another,” said Alan Cerwick, president of VP Racing Fuels. “Every October for the past 10 years, we have worked to make more people aware and increase donations to two very worthy charitable causes fighting this disease.”

VP’s effort focuses on a special edition Pink VP Racing motorsports container. For every purchase of these items, a donation will be made to the Prevent Cancer Foundation. For more information, visit vpracingfuels.com.

In addition, VP has again partnered with Keystone Automotive Operations. Throughout October, Keystone will donate $1.00 to the Susan G. Komen of Greater Philadelphia organization from the sale of every Special PINK VP Racing Container sold. Purchases can be made by visiting your local VP Racing Fuels dealer; for more information, visit Keystone on Facebook. VP will also be making a matching contribution at the end of the campaign.