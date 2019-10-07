VP Racing Fuels Boosts Distribution And Service With California Fuels & Lubricants

VP Racing Fuels, Inc. has announced it has signed a new distribution agreement with California Fuels & Lubricants, of Garden Grove, California, servicing the Los Angeles and Orange Counties.

“California Fuels & Lubricants is a first-class, professional organization, known throughout Southern California for the best service in the region,” said Bruce Hendel, VP’s vice president, North American Sales – Race Fuel and Consumer Products. “We’ve been looking for a distributor organization that embraces our full line of VP Racing products. CFL will carry not only our popular championship proven race fuels, but our fast-growing line of racing and performance lubricants as well as our additives and small engine fuels.”

California Fuels & Lubricants will distribute the full line of VP products, including VP race fuels and VP racing lubricants, servicing tracks and drivers throughout Southern California. Also, CFL will market VP’s Branded Retail programs. These programs include VP branded gas stations, VP FastLube oil change centers, and VP PowerWash carwashes.

“Joining the VP family of distributors is a real win for us at CFL,” said President & Co-Founder, Jaime Duenas. “VP’s reputation for the highest quality race fuels and lubricants is unmatched, they are known for fueling winners, and we look forward to continuing that legacy.”