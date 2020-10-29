Virtual AAPEX Town Hall To Discuss Election Results

The Virtual AAPEX Experience will host a Government Advocacy Town Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 2 p.m., EST, to discuss results of the Massachusetts vote on Right to Repair and how the outcome of the presidential election will affect the automotive aftermarket industry. The Government Advocacy Town Hall will be live-streamed on www.aapexshow.com and registration for the Virtual AAPEX Experience is not required to attend.
The Right to Repair roundtable discussion will include the following industry leaders:
- Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association;
- Aaron Lowe, SVP, Government & Regulatory Affairs, Auto Care Association;
- Ray Pohlman, president, Coalition for Auto Repair Equality;
- Michael Borr, president of Allied Auto Parts;
- Tommy Hickey, spokesperson for the Massachusetts Right to Repair Committee; and
- Rich Benoit, owner, Electrified Garage, Salem, Mass.
The second roundtable discussion will explore, “What the Election Means for Our Business,” where panelists will dive into the presidential election and how each outcome will affect industry segments. Additional topics will include economic growth, regulatory impact, federal legislation and the importance of grassroots involvement. Industry leaders participating in this discussion include:
- Aaron Lowe, SVP, Government & Regulatory Affairs, Auto Care Association;
- Ann Wilson, SVP, Government Affairs, MEMA/AASA;
- David McKinney, VP, Government and Community Relations, AutoZone; and
- Ian P. Musselman, SVP, Government Affairs, LKQ.
In addition, Auto Care Association’s Bill Hanvey will join Paul McCarthy, president of the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), to further discuss the government’s role in the industry; how policies may change in the future; what the election results mean for key aftermarket issues; the continued impact of tariffs, tax cuts and government stimulus; and the importance of association collaborations moving forward.
The Virtual AAPEX Experience will serve as the hub of training, insights and connections for the more than $1 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry. It will feature instructor- and exhibitor-led training, product and equipment demos from industry suppliers, the New Product Showcase, and opportunities to connect one-on-one with exhibitors to talk products and conduct business.
To register for the Virtual AAPEX Experience, visit Attendee Registration at: https://www.aapexshow.com/attendee-portal/register/.
AAPEX 2021 will return to the Sands Expo and Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 2 through Thursday, Nov. 4. All inquiries should be directed to W.T. Glasgow Inc., (708) 226-1300, [email protected].
For additional information, visit the AAPEX 2020 FAQ page, https://www.aapexshow.com/faqs/.