Virtual AAPEX Experience Welcomes Students

Students pursuing careers in the automotive aftermarket are invited to attend the Virtual AAPEX Experience where they’ll have the opportunity to participate in under-the-hood training, learn about career paths and connect with potential employers. The Virtual AAPEX Experience is free to attend and will take place Tuesday, Nov. 3 through Thursday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern Standard Time (EST). Student registration is required and can be completed at: www.aapexshow.com/attendee-portal/register/student/ .

By welcoming students, organizers of the virtual experience are providing additional training opportunities for young professionals pursuing industry career paths, helping them prepare for the future, while also highlighting opportunities in the automotive aftermarket to address the industry’s need to attract top talent.

To best meet their education needs, students may select from beginner, intermediate and advanced-level technical and management training, as well as exhibitor-led training by DRiV/Garage Gurus, Autel, BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY, Bosch, Hunter Engineering, NAPA Auto Care and Kukui. For class descriptions, speaker information and dates/times, visit the Training Schedule at: https://www.aapexshow.com/schedule/.

Students also will be able to watch product and equipment demos in Joe’s Garage, view innovative products in the New Product Showcase and schedule one-on-one meetings with exhibitors.