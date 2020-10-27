At no cost to attendees, the Virtual AAPEX Experience is offering technical and management training on the top issues, challenges and opportunities facing automotive service and repair professionals.

Advertisement

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

The free training will be provided from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern Standard Time (EST), Tuesday, Nov. 3 through Thursday, Nov. 5. Registration is required and can be completed at: www.aapexshow.com/register. To view the Digital Show Guide with details, schedule and highlights of new tools, supplies and parts, click HERE. The industry’s most highly skilled and sought-after trainers will lead classes geared toward shop owners, technicians and service advisors, although all aftermarket professionals are welcome to attend. Classes are identified as beginner, intermediate and advanced and many are accredited toward the Automotive Aftermarket Professional (AAP) and Master Automotive Aftermarket Professional (MAAP) designations. Trainers include: Jim Wilson and Tony Salas, Group Training Academy; Richard Cregar, Automotive Training Authority (ATA); Bill Haas and Sara Fraser, Haas Performance Consulting; Cecil Bullard, Institute for Automotive Business Excellence; Mike Reynolds, Mobile Automotive Service Solutions (MASS); Eric Ziegler, EZ Diagnostic Solutions Inc.; Murray Voth, RPM Training; Jeremy O’Neal, Advisorfix; Greg Bunch, Aspen Auto Clinic; John Thornton, Autotrain Inc.; Rick White,180BIZ; Maylan Newton, Educational Seminars Institute; and Bob Ward, Perpetual Business.

Advertisement

The instructor-led technical training will cover many topics, including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) diagnostics and calibrations, European diagnostics, labscope usage and controller area networks (CANs). On the management side, topics will focus on attracting talent, creating a business culture, effective leadership, communication skills, business continuity and valuation, and social media from concept to engagement. Exhibitor-led training also will be offered at no cost to attendees. DRiV/Garage Gurus will lead classes on engine performance diagnostic strategies, electronic power steering, wheel speed sensor testing and diagnosis, diagnostic alignment angles, catalytic converter efficiency DTCs (P0420/P0430) and diagnosis, and the top 5 misfire diagnostics. Autel will provide training on ADAS and calibration, using a good vehicle inspection process to document suggested and required repairs to consumers, and how scan tool and labscope work together for more complete and accurate diagnosis and repair. BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY will bring its Bolt On University to attendees, covering best practices and the “Fast Track Your Shop’s Success” program. In addition, Bosch will provide ADAS training, while Hunter Engineering will focus on wheel alignment and ADAS. Kukui and NAPA Auto Care also will offer exhibitor-led training and demos. For class descriptions, speaker information and dates/times, visit the Training Schedule at: https://www.aapexshow.com/schedule/.

Advertisement

AAPEX 2021 will return to the Sands Expo and Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 2 through Thursday, Nov. 4. For additional information, visit the AAPEX 2020 FAQ page, https://www.aapexshow.com/faqs/. AAPEX is co-owned by the Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), the light vehicle aftermarket division of the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA).

Advertisement