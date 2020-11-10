Click Here to Read More

Carm Capriotto, founder and host, Remarkable Results Radio, presented the awards.



The recipient of the AAPEX Shop Owner of the Year is Brian Sump, president, Avalon Motorsports and Urban Auto Care, Denver, Colo. Sump has been in business 13 years, and during this time, has used his business acumen and a detailed, process-based management philosophy to grow into a multi-location shop operator. “A leader is only as strong as the family who supports them and the team in the trenches with them. I thank God for such blessings. Thank you as well to Dwayne Myers for the nomination, the amazing peers who challenge and sharpen me and AAPEX for the recognition. The magnitude of humility I feel to receive this award in an industry full of such amazing leaders and impactful owners is beyond words,” said Sump.





The recipient of the AAPEX Service Advisor of the Year is Jason Sexton, Dynamic Automotive, Frederick, Md. Sexton is known for his love for knowledge and is described as a teacher, a true advisor who builds an unbelievable relationship with customers. “When I answered the phone call from Mark at AAPEX, I was speechless. I really had no words to express how I felt. I wasn’t aware I was even in the running to win such an award. It was an overwhelmingly amazing feeling to be recognized by such a highly regarded organization and to be selected from such an esteemed group of Service Advisors. It is very humbling because I feel as though I’m just doing my job and not really going above and beyond what my job duties are. It’s all about taking care of people. I love being able to help and will continue to do so every day,” said Sexton.



The AAPEX Technician of the Year recipient is Norm Schultz, Interstate Auto Care, Madison Heights, Mich. Schultz has 20 years of experience, is an ASE certified master technician and is described as the epitome of professionalism and dedication. “Winning this award is sweet acknowledgement that this industry appreciates the level of time and effort that I, along with the hundreds of thousands of skilled technicians, put into our profession. Through this recognition, I am humbled and honored to be considered the veteran that I am, in a profession so filled with enormously talented and hard-working people that I’ve come to learn from and respect. Thank you for bestowing me with such an honor, and rest assured that I share it with all of you that have helped along the way,” said Schultz.