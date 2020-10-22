Connect with us

Virtual AAPEX Experience Announces Keynote Session

 

The Virtual AAPEX Experience Keynote Session will feature a roundtable discussion with panelists sharing their insights on, “What to Expect on the Road Ahead.” The session will take place Tuesday, Nov. 3 at noon (EST), and will be livestreamed on www.aapexshow.com. Registration for the Virtual AAPEX Experience is not required to attend the keynote session. 

The following high-level industry executives will explore the future of the auto care industry and the effects of COVID-19 on current and future business:

  • Sue Godschalk, president, Federated Auto Parts;
  • Eric Sills, CEO, Standard Motor Products;
  • Duncan Gillis, CEO, BBB Industries;
  • Tom Greco, president and CEO, Advance Auto Parts; and
  • Greg Johnson, CEO, O’Reilly Auto Parts.

Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association, and Paul McCarthy, president, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), also will present the state of the aftermarket during the keynote session. Topics will include auto care as an essential industry, collaboration across industry associations, diversity and inclusion, grassroots advocacy support, technician participation and activation, and what to expect for AAPEX 2021.

The Virtual AAPEX Experience will serve as the hub of training, insights and connections for the more than $1 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry. It will feature instructor- and exhibitor-led training, product and equipment demos from industry suppliers, the New Product Showcase, and opportunities to connect one-on-one with exhibitors to talk products and conduct business.

To register for the Virtual AAPEX Experience, visit Attendee Registration at: https://www.aapexshow.com/attendee-portal/register/

AAPEX 2021 will return to the Sands Expo and Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 2 through Thursday, Nov. 4. All inquiries should be directed to W.T. Glasgow Inc., (708) 226-1300, [email protected].

For additional information, visit the AAPEX 2020 FAQ page, https://www.aapexshow.com/faqs/.

